Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Youth Empowerment and National Development

The Rozgar Mela, touted by Union Minister Suresh Gopi as more than a recruitment drive, aims to empower youth and boost national growth. Addressed nationwide, it facilitates government vacancy filling and offers meaningful opportunities for young Indians, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's employment generation priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:27 IST
Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Youth Empowerment and National Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has emphasized the transformative potential of the Rozgar Mela, portraying it as a powerful tool driving both youth empowerment and national development. Speaking at an event organized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Gopi highlighted the Mela's role in enabling government bodies to efficiently fill vacancies, thereby opening up significant opportunities for India's youth.

During the ceremony, Gopi, who serves as Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, presented appointment letters to 165 new recruits. The event, characterized by its extensive reach, also featured a video address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Thiruvananthapuram, the Mela was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamalesh Paswan, who emphasized the gravity of the new roles as a 'profound responsibility.'

The Rozgar Mela is crucial in realizing the prime minister's commitment to placing employment generation at the top of the national agenda. This initiative is not just about providing jobs, but about fostering an environment where young individuals can significantly contribute to and partake in India's development journey. An official release affirmed the Mela's role as a catalyst for generating further employment and empowering the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025