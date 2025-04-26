Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Youth Empowerment and National Development

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has emphasized the transformative potential of the Rozgar Mela, portraying it as a powerful tool driving both youth empowerment and national development. Speaking at an event organized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Gopi highlighted the Mela's role in enabling government bodies to efficiently fill vacancies, thereby opening up significant opportunities for India's youth.

During the ceremony, Gopi, who serves as Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, presented appointment letters to 165 new recruits. The event, characterized by its extensive reach, also featured a video address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Thiruvananthapuram, the Mela was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamalesh Paswan, who emphasized the gravity of the new roles as a 'profound responsibility.'

The Rozgar Mela is crucial in realizing the prime minister's commitment to placing employment generation at the top of the national agenda. This initiative is not just about providing jobs, but about fostering an environment where young individuals can significantly contribute to and partake in India's development journey. An official release affirmed the Mela's role as a catalyst for generating further employment and empowering the nation's youth.

