India Champions Yogasana at 2nd Asian Sport Championship

India marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship on April 25. Held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Arena, New Delhi, the vibrant event was organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India, and the Asian Yogasana Federation. More than 200 elite athletes from over 20 Asian nations showcased their dedication to the fast-growing Yogasana Sport.

The championship was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, who highlighted India's leadership in wellness. Mandaviya remarked, 'Yoga is a priceless gift from our Upanishads. Initiatives like the Yogasana Sport Championship are transforming ancient wisdom into a global movement.' The ceremony also featured traditional performances, including the Indian National Anthem by deaf divyang athletes and cultural displays from local schools.

Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, President of World Yogasana, emphasized the potential of Yogasana as both sport and spiritual practice. In his address, he advocated for Yoga as a medaling sport. The event also received a heartfelt message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising Yogasana for fostering cultural exchange. The championship, running through April 27, celebrates Yogasana's contribution to mental clarity and well-being.

