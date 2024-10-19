World Animal Protection Advocates Against Captive Elephant Transfer in Delhi

In a bid to thwart the plan to transfer an elephant from Assam to a temple in Delhi, World Animal Protection has reached out to the Indian Prime Minister, Delhi's Chief Minister, and Lieutenant Governor. The organization argues that such a move violates principles of animal welfare and wildlife conservation.

Highlighting the elephant's status as India's National Heritage Animal, the organization underscores the manifold threats the species faces, including habitat destruction and illegal trade. They argue that placing a captive elephant in Delhi contradicts past efforts to phase out such practices.

As an alternative to live elephant worship, World Animal Protection suggests using models or robotic elephants, advocating for the resources to be redirected towards conservation efforts. The organization appeals to national leaders to uphold traditions of non-violence and compassion, aligning with values like 'Vasudhaiva kutumbakam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)