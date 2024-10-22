LTT-Shalimar Express Derailment: Swift Response Averts Casualties

Two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed in the city on Tuesday afternoon, yet remarkably, no casualties were reported, according to railway officials.

The derailment occurred when four wheels of the parcel van and four wheels of one coach left the tracks as the Mumbai-Kolkata-bound train switched from the Itwari line to Kalamna line around 2 pm.

Emergency railway teams arrived at the site within five minutes, ensuring the safety of all passengers. Senior officials were present at the scene, managing restoration efforts and investigating the derailment's cause. Investigations are ongoing to determine how the derailment happened.

(With inputs from agencies.)