Bhumika Group Elevates Leasing Vision with Sunil Yadav's Appointment

Bhumika Group has appointed Mr. Sunil Yadav as the President of Leasing and Business Development, a strategic move set to enhance its leasing operations. With an extensive career spanning over two decades, Mr. Yadav is poised to lead the company's initiatives in retail, office, and hospitality spaces.

Mr. Yadav brings a wealth of experience from top-tier roles at International Property Consultants like Knight Frank, and firms such as the Ashok Malhotra Group and Omaxe Ltd. His strategic know-how in innovative leasing will bolster the company's market leadership.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, expressed confidence in Mr. Yadav's ability to elevate their growth trajectory. CEO Siddharth Katyal echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Mr. Yadav's alignment with the company's future vision and his potential to introduce transformative strategies.

