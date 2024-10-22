Left Menu

Bhumika Group Elevates Leasing Vision with Sunil Yadav's Appointment

Bhumika Group appoints Mr. Sunil Yadav as President of Leasing and Business Development. With over 20 years in the leasing sector, Yadav will drive initiatives across various sectors, leveraging his experience with renowned firms to strengthen Bhumika's market leadership and strategic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:53 IST
Bhumika Group Elevates Leasing Vision with Sunil Yadav's Appointment
Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Bhumika Group has appointed Mr. Sunil Yadav as the President of Leasing and Business Development, a strategic move set to enhance its leasing operations. With an extensive career spanning over two decades, Mr. Yadav is poised to lead the company's initiatives in retail, office, and hospitality spaces.

Mr. Yadav brings a wealth of experience from top-tier roles at International Property Consultants like Knight Frank, and firms such as the Ashok Malhotra Group and Omaxe Ltd. His strategic know-how in innovative leasing will bolster the company's market leadership.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group, expressed confidence in Mr. Yadav's ability to elevate their growth trajectory. CEO Siddharth Katyal echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Mr. Yadav's alignment with the company's future vision and his potential to introduce transformative strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024