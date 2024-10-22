Left Menu

Trilateral Efforts Intensified to Curb Illegal Migration into EU

Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia have renewed their collaboration to manage illegal migration into the European Union. Meeting in Slovakia, the leaders emphasized the need for more EU funds in addressing the issue, highlighting the effectiveness of current policies in reducing migrant numbers via the Balkan route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leaders from Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia have pledged to intensify their collaborative efforts to manage illegal migration into the European Union. The announcement came after a meeting in Komarno, Slovakia, highlighting the continuous migrant influx challenge via the Balkan route.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic noted a significant decrease in migrant numbers in Serbia, down by 80% from the previous year. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban advocated for processing asylum applications before EU entry and suggested setting up migrant hotspots in last safe countries as a larger solution.

Slovakia's Robert Fico stressed the significance of prioritizing funds in the post-2027 EU budget to combat illegal migration, labeling it as a threat to Europe. The meeting underscored the need for strategic cooperation and financial allocation to contend with migration issues effectively.

