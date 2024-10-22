Scare in the Skies: IndiGo Flight's Emergency Landing
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Jaipur made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport due to a bomb threat. The flight, with 183 passengers and seven crew members, received a security alert. Authorities ensured a safe disembarkation for all customers. Standard procedures were followed during the incident.
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight en route from Kolkata to Jaipur faced an alarming situation on Tuesday when it received a bomb threat, prompting an emergency landing in Jaipur. The flight was carrying 183 passengers along with seven crew members.
Airport authorities confirmed that the aircraft made a safe landing, and all individuals on board were promptly evacuated without harm. IndiGo released a statement acknowledging the security alert received and expressed gratitude for the cooperation with relevant authorities.
Throughout the ordeal, the airline adhered to established safety protocols and ensured minimal inconvenience, though sincere apologies were extended to passengers affected by the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shockwaves at Kolkata Police: Civic Volunteer Alleges Assault
CBI Files Charge Sheet in Kolkata's Shocking Medical College Case
Reviving Nostalgia: The Grand Reopening of Kolkata's Iconic Globe Cinema
CBI Charges Sanjay Roy in Shocking Doctor Murder Case in Kolkata
Kolkata Police Nab Duo in High-Profile Gangrape Case