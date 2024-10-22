Left Menu

Adani Group Expands Aggressively Amid Market Changes

The Adani Group has agreed to acquire Orient Cement for Rs 8,100 crore, signaling its strategy to challenge UltraTech. Meanwhile, the IMF projects India's GDP to moderate in coming years. Market turbulence is evident with Hyundai's shares plummeting on debut, alongside significant Sensex declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:33 IST
Adani Group Expands Aggressively Amid Market Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group's acquisition of Orient Cement, valued at Rs 8,100 crore, marks a significant move to strengthen its position against India's leading cement company UltraTech.

In economic forecasts, the IMF predicts India's GDP growth to slow to 7% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, as post-pandemic demand wanes and the economy realigns with its potential output.

Market volatility is prevalent, highlighted by Hyundai Motor India's poor stock market debut with shares falling over 7%, and major indices like the Sensex witnessing substantial declines due to a sizable exodus of foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024