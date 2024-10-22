Adani Group Expands Aggressively Amid Market Changes

The Adani Group's acquisition of Orient Cement, valued at Rs 8,100 crore, marks a significant move to strengthen its position against India's leading cement company UltraTech.

In economic forecasts, the IMF predicts India's GDP growth to slow to 7% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, as post-pandemic demand wanes and the economy realigns with its potential output.

Market volatility is prevalent, highlighted by Hyundai Motor India's poor stock market debut with shares falling over 7%, and major indices like the Sensex witnessing substantial declines due to a sizable exodus of foreign investments.

