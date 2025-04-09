Left Menu

Inter Milan Stuns Bayern Munich: A Thrilling First Leg Victory

Inter Milan revives its treble hopes by defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in a dramatic Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Lautaro Martínez and Davide Frattesi scored for Inter, who ended Bayern's long unbeaten home run in European competitions. The decisive second leg awaits at San Siro next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:25 IST
Inter Milan Stuns Bayern Munich: A Thrilling First Leg Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Inter Milan's pursuit of a historic treble remains alive after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. This pivotal first leg result marks the German side's first home defeat in Europe in four years, setting the stage for a tense encounter in San Siro next week.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring for Inter shortly after Bayern's Harry Kane missed a crucial opportunity. The game seemed headed for a draw after Thomas Müller's equalizer, but Davide Frattesi's late winner secured a memorable victory for the Italian team.

Despite Bayern's injury woes, Inter took advantage, showcasing their resilience. The impressive result reignites their treble dreams, with key players like Alessandro Bastoni emphasizing their potential and unity on the field ahead of the decisive return fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025