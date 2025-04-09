Inter Milan Stuns Bayern Munich: A Thrilling First Leg Victory

Inter Milan's pursuit of a historic treble remains alive after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. This pivotal first leg result marks the German side's first home defeat in Europe in four years, setting the stage for a tense encounter in San Siro next week.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring for Inter shortly after Bayern's Harry Kane missed a crucial opportunity. The game seemed headed for a draw after Thomas Müller's equalizer, but Davide Frattesi's late winner secured a memorable victory for the Italian team.

Despite Bayern's injury woes, Inter took advantage, showcasing their resilience. The impressive result reignites their treble dreams, with key players like Alessandro Bastoni emphasizing their potential and unity on the field ahead of the decisive return fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)