Declan Rice's Free Kick Brilliance Puts Arsenal on Verge of Champions League Semifinals

Arsenal's Declan Rice showcased extraordinary skill, scoring two stunning free kicks in a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, bringing Arsenal within reach of the Champions League semifinals. This performance, held at Emirates Stadium, mirrors the caliber of legendary players.

Despite Rice not being previously known for free kick prowess, his precise strikes against Madrid disrupted the usual dominance of the Spanish giants, reminiscent of historic goals by players like Roberto Carlos. This unexpected display marks the first time Rice has scored from a direct free kick, at a pivotal moment for Arsenal.

Madrid, already at a disadvantage with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's late dismissal, struggled against Arsenal's relentless pressure. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed confidence in his team's form, especially with Mikel Merino adding a third goal. As the next leg looms, Arsenal's commanding performance makes them formidable contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)