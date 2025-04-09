Left Menu

Declan Rice's Free Kick Brilliance Puts Arsenal on Verge of Champions League Semifinals

Declan Rice propelled Arsenal towards the Champions League semifinals, scoring two remarkable free kicks against Real Madrid, leading to a 3-0 victory. This outstanding performance, reminiscent of legendary players, marks Rice’s first career goals from direct free kicks, placing Arsenal in a strong position for the second leg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:23 IST
Declan Rice's Free Kick Brilliance Puts Arsenal on Verge of Champions League Semifinals
Declan Rice
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's Declan Rice showcased extraordinary skill, scoring two stunning free kicks in a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid, bringing Arsenal within reach of the Champions League semifinals. This performance, held at Emirates Stadium, mirrors the caliber of legendary players.

Despite Rice not being previously known for free kick prowess, his precise strikes against Madrid disrupted the usual dominance of the Spanish giants, reminiscent of historic goals by players like Roberto Carlos. This unexpected display marks the first time Rice has scored from a direct free kick, at a pivotal moment for Arsenal.

Madrid, already at a disadvantage with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's late dismissal, struggled against Arsenal's relentless pressure. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed confidence in his team's form, especially with Mikel Merino adding a third goal. As the next leg looms, Arsenal's commanding performance makes them formidable contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025