Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel
Nearly 80 flights, both domestic and international, received bomb threats within 24 hours, all revealed as hoaxes. This caused significant disruptions with estimated losses around Rs 600 crore. Ongoing threats have prompted Indian airlines and the government to refine security protocols and propose legislative changes to address the issue.
In a high-stakes situation, nearly 80 flights worldwide faced bomb threats within a single day, leading to widespread disruptions across aviation networks. The threats, eventually deemed hoaxes, kept security agencies and thousands of passengers in a state of alert.
According to former airline officials, the financial implications for airlines are severe. Disruptions have incurred estimated losses of approximately Rs 600 crore. The costs stem from additional operational requirements, rerouting flights, and increased security measures.
In response, Indian airlines have boosted security protocols, while government authorities consider legislative changes. Proposed amendments to existing aviation security laws aim to introduce stricter penalties for those issuing false threats and include placing offenders on a no-fly list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
