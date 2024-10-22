Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel

Nearly 80 flights, both domestic and international, received bomb threats within 24 hours, all revealed as hoaxes. This caused significant disruptions with estimated losses around Rs 600 crore. Ongoing threats have prompted Indian airlines and the government to refine security protocols and propose legislative changes to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:47 IST
Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes situation, nearly 80 flights worldwide faced bomb threats within a single day, leading to widespread disruptions across aviation networks. The threats, eventually deemed hoaxes, kept security agencies and thousands of passengers in a state of alert.

According to former airline officials, the financial implications for airlines are severe. Disruptions have incurred estimated losses of approximately Rs 600 crore. The costs stem from additional operational requirements, rerouting flights, and increased security measures.

In response, Indian airlines have boosted security protocols, while government authorities consider legislative changes. Proposed amendments to existing aviation security laws aim to introduce stricter penalties for those issuing false threats and include placing offenders on a no-fly list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024