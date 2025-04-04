Amazon's Kuiper Internet Launch & Ancient Dinosaur Footprints Unveiled

Amazon.com has announced its long-anticipated launch of Project Kuiper, slated for April 9. The internet network will include 27 satellites, aiming to challenge Elon Musk's Starlink. The Kuiper Atlas 1 mission is set to take off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Meanwhile, a research team revealed significant paleontological finds on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. They uncovered 131 dinosaur tracks, dating back 167 million years, marking a slice of Jurassic life. The tracks, formed in subtropical freshwater lagoons, offer an invaluable look at dinosaur behaviors and ecosystems.

These developments highlight both cutting-edge technology efforts in space and remarkable insights into Earth's prehistoric past, demonstrating the diverse and interconnected nature of scientific discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)