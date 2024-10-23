MakeMyTrip Reports Soaring Profits Amid Revenue Boom

MakeMyTrip, an online travel booking platform, reported a net profit of USD 17.9 million for the September quarter of FY25, marking significant growth from last year. This leap was fueled by strong revenue increases.

During the same period last fiscal, the NASDAQ-listed company posted a lower net profit of USD 2 million. This year's revenue grew by 26.5% in constant currency, reaching USD 211 million, up from USD 168.7 million in Q2 FY24, according to IFRS.

The adjusted operating profit also saw a 32.9% year-on-year surge, totaling USD 37.5 million this quarter. With main revenue streams in air ticketing, hotels and packages, and bus ticketing, CEO Rajesh Magow attributed their success to innovation and technology, foresighting positive growth in India's travel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)