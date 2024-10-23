Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Reports Soaring Profits Amid Revenue Boom

MakeMyTrip posted a net profit of $17.9 million for September quarter FY25, driven by robust revenue growth. The company's revenue grew by 26.5% to $211 million, with notable increases in air ticketing, hotels, packages, and bus ticketing. CEO Rajesh Magow emphasized the role of innovation and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MakeMyTrip, an online travel booking platform, reported a net profit of USD 17.9 million for the September quarter of FY25, marking significant growth from last year. This leap was fueled by strong revenue increases.

During the same period last fiscal, the NASDAQ-listed company posted a lower net profit of USD 2 million. This year's revenue grew by 26.5% in constant currency, reaching USD 211 million, up from USD 168.7 million in Q2 FY24, according to IFRS.

The adjusted operating profit also saw a 32.9% year-on-year surge, totaling USD 37.5 million this quarter. With main revenue streams in air ticketing, hotels and packages, and bus ticketing, CEO Rajesh Magow attributed their success to innovation and technology, foresighting positive growth in India's travel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

