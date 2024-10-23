Left Menu

TVS Motor's Record Quarter and New Jupiter Launch Fuel Growth

TVS Motor Company reported record performance in Q2 FY 2024-25, with an operating revenue of Rs. 9,228 Crores and a PAT of Rs. 663 Crores. Sales increased across ICE and EV segments, with notable growth in motorcycle and scooter sales. The company also launched the new TVS Jupiter 110.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:44 IST
TVS Motor's Record Quarter and New Jupiter Launch Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable financial performance, TVS Motor Company has posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue of Rs. 9,228 Crores for Q2 FY 2024-25, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter surged to Rs. 663 Crores, showcasing robust growth across its product lines.

Motorcycle and scooter sales played a vital role in this achievement, showing strong increases of 14% and 17% respectively. Meanwhile, two-wheeler exports improved by 16%, further amplifying the company's success. Electric Vehicle (EV) sales were also a highlight, with a 31% boost contributing to unprecedented numbers.

The company unveiled its latest product, the TVS Jupiter 110, which boasts unparalleled design and features. Customer reception has been overwhelmingly positive, adding momentum to TVS Motor's growth trajectory. The firm continues to expand its footprint globally, with a commitment to delivering quality and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024