TVS Motor's Record Quarter and New Jupiter Launch Fuel Growth

In a remarkable financial performance, TVS Motor Company has posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue of Rs. 9,228 Crores for Q2 FY 2024-25, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter surged to Rs. 663 Crores, showcasing robust growth across its product lines.

Motorcycle and scooter sales played a vital role in this achievement, showing strong increases of 14% and 17% respectively. Meanwhile, two-wheeler exports improved by 16%, further amplifying the company's success. Electric Vehicle (EV) sales were also a highlight, with a 31% boost contributing to unprecedented numbers.

The company unveiled its latest product, the TVS Jupiter 110, which boasts unparalleled design and features. Customer reception has been overwhelmingly positive, adding momentum to TVS Motor's growth trajectory. The firm continues to expand its footprint globally, with a commitment to delivering quality and customer satisfaction.

