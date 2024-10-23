Left Menu

Coca-Cola's Mixed Fortunes: Revenue Dips but Forecasts Surpassed

Coca-Cola reported a 1% decline in third-quarter revenue but exceeded Wall Street expectations with a total of $11.9 billion. The company expects a 10% increase in full-year organic revenue. Price hikes, driven by inflation, may have impacted demand, with overall unit case volumes dropping 1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a mixed earnings report, Coca-Cola announced a 1% revenue dip for the third quarter, yet surpassed Wall Street expectations with $11.9 billion, compared to an anticipated $11.6 billion according to FactSet data.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant increased prices by 10% from July to September, linking the hikes to hyperinflation in markets including Argentina. Price increases have been a trend for the company since late 2020, but they might be influencing consumer demand. The latest figures show a 1% drop in unit case volumes, despite an 11% uptick in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales, offset by declines in juice, dairy, and other beverages.

Regionally, North American and Latin American unit case volumes were flat, while volumes slid 2% in Asia and in Coke's Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment. In reaction to the news, Coca-Cola shares shed 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

