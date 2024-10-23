Coca-Cola's Mixed Fortunes: Revenue Dips but Forecasts Surpassed

In a mixed earnings report, Coca-Cola announced a 1% revenue dip for the third quarter, yet surpassed Wall Street expectations with $11.9 billion, compared to an anticipated $11.6 billion according to FactSet data.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant increased prices by 10% from July to September, linking the hikes to hyperinflation in markets including Argentina. Price increases have been a trend for the company since late 2020, but they might be influencing consumer demand. The latest figures show a 1% drop in unit case volumes, despite an 11% uptick in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales, offset by declines in juice, dairy, and other beverages.

Regionally, North American and Latin American unit case volumes were flat, while volumes slid 2% in Asia and in Coke's Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment. In reaction to the news, Coca-Cola shares shed 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

