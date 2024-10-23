Left Menu

Paradip Port Gears Up for Cyclone Dana

Paradip Port Authority is preparing for Cyclone Dana by setting up shelters, mobilizing resources, and expediting cargo operations to minimize disruptions. The port is also coordinating emergency evacuations with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to ensure safety as the cyclone is expected to make landfall soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:26 IST
In anticipation of Cyclone Dana, the Paradip Port Authority is taking proactive measures to protect life and property. Resources have been mobilized to establish shelters and prepare for emergency evacuations, the authority announced.

To mitigate disruptions, the port has initiated safety measures, including the provision of essential supplies like medicines and food, and the relocation of ships. Cyclone Dana's impact is expected on October 24 and 25, 2024, prompting officials to expedite cargo operations.

Ships anchored at the port are being directed to safer locations at sea to prevent accidents. Buses are arranged for evacuating vulnerable areas, as the Ministry of Ports closely monitors the situation to safeguard the stakeholders involved.

