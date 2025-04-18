Left Menu

Climate Change Spurs Arsenic Surge in Asian Rice, Elevating Cancer Risks

A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reveals climate change may increase arsenic levels in rice by 2050, escalating cancer and health risks in Asian populations. Rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels alter soil chemistry, facilitating arsenic absorption, posing threats of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:45 IST
  • India

A new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health indicates that climate change may cause an increase in arsenic levels in rice by 2050, potentially heightening the risk of cancer and other health issues in Asian countries. Researchers from Columbia University found that rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels can alter soil chemistry, making arsenic more absorbable into rice grains.

The study warns that contaminated soil and irrigation water can significantly elevate inorganic arsenic in rice, a dietary staple for nations like India and Vietnam. This elevated arsenic exposure could contribute to a surge in cases of lung, bladder, and skin cancers, as well as heart disease and diabetes.

The research team measured these impacts on 28 rice strains over a decade, estimating health risks for seven Asian countries, including China and Bangladesh. With projections indicating an alarming rise in cancer cases by 2050, the researchers advocate for measures like breeding of arsenic-resistant rice strains and improved soil management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

