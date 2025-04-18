Supreme Court Orders Harsher Charges in UP Honour Killing Case

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance in a prominent UP honour killing case, directing that murder charges be framed against the accused family members. This comes after the trial and high courts opted for a lesser charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, expressed surprise over the initial framing of charges and emphasized the intention to kill, a crucial element under Section 302. The court's decision mandates life imprisonment or the death penalty, designed to reflect the severity of the offence.

The incident centers around the death of 26-year-old Zia-ur Rahman, allegedly attacked by the woman's family with iron rods. The ruling emphasizes the need for a Special Public Prosecutor and fresh bail hearings, marking a stern message against honour-based violence.

