Supreme Court Orders Harsher Charges in UP Honour Killing Case

Irked by a trial court’s framing of a lesser charge, the Supreme Court ordered murder charges against family members involved in an honour killing of Zia-ur Rahman in UP. The verdict mandates life imprisonment or death penalty under Section 302, highlighting the intent to kill as a charge component.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance in a prominent UP honour killing case, directing that murder charges be framed against the accused family members. This comes after the trial and high courts opted for a lesser charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, expressed surprise over the initial framing of charges and emphasized the intention to kill, a crucial element under Section 302. The court's decision mandates life imprisonment or the death penalty, designed to reflect the severity of the offence.

The incident centers around the death of 26-year-old Zia-ur Rahman, allegedly attacked by the woman's family with iron rods. The ruling emphasizes the need for a Special Public Prosecutor and fresh bail hearings, marking a stern message against honour-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

