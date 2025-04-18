Outcry in Maharashtra: Woman Lawyer Attacked Over Noise Complaint
In Maharashtra, a woman lawyer was assaulted for complaining about noise pollution, sparking criticism of the Mahayuti government for inadequate women's safety measures. The attack, involving local officials and conducted with sticks and pipes, underscores wider law enforcement issues in the state.
An alarming incident in Maharashtra has sparked controversy as a woman lawyer was reportedly attacked for filing a noise pollution complaint. The brutal assault, which took place in Beed district, has led the opposition to criticize the ruling Mahayuti government over safety concerns.
State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal highlighted the severity of the situation, alleging that the Ambajogai-practicing lawyer was taken to a farm and beaten unconscious by village officials. This, he claims, exemplifies the government's failure to protect women.
The incident has drawn widespread attention, with MP Amol Kolhe emphasizing the tarnished image of Maharashtra, a state known for progressive icons. He urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also oversees the home department, to address the crumbling law and order situation.
