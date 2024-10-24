Boeing Labor Dispute: Workers Stand Firm in Strike for Better Benefits

Boeing factory workers voted against the company's latest contract offer on Wednesday, opting to continue their six-week strike, which has stalled production of the aerospace giant's key jetliners.

In Seattle, Local union leaders revealed that 64% of voting members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers rejected the proposal. Jon Holden, IAM District 751's head, expressed hope for negotiation resumption after ten years of worker sacrifices.

This labor issue arises during a challenging period for Boeing, facing federal scrutiny after an incident with a 737 Max and reporting a third-quarter loss of over $6 billion. The strike interrupts Boeing’s cash flow from plane deliveries, and workers, key to Boeing's best-selling 737 Max and other models, were dissatisfied with the rejected offer of a 35% pay raise over four years.

