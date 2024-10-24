Boeing Workers' Bold Stand as Strike Continues Amid Contract Rejection

Boeing factory workers have decisively rejected a contract proposal, extending their strike beyond five weeks, and delivering a setback to the company's new CEO, Kelly Ortberg. Ortberg, who assumed leadership in August, aimed to mend ties and finances, yet 64% of workers opposed the deal offering a 35% wage increase over four years.

This refusal mirrors longstanding bitterness, dating back to contentious discussions a decade ago, and complicates Boeing's fiscal turmoil. Union leaders are eager to restart negotiations, marking the first significant talks since 2014, when threats of relocation expedited a resolution that saw the end of defined pensions.

The strike halts production in key West Coast facilities, with over 33,000 machinists walking off the job. As the presidential election looms, time is of the essence for Boeing to resolve issues with its prominent union. Meanwhile, concerns grow over the repercussions on the U.S. aerospace supply chain, national economy, and upcoming layoffs should the strike persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)