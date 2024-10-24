Hindalco Joins Global Copper Leaders: Enhancing the Industry
Hindalco Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has been elected as the latest member of the International Copper Association (ICA). This move positions Hindalco to collaborate globally in enhancing the copper industry's value chain, crucial for the transition to net zero.
- Country:
- India
Hindalco Industries Ltd, the flagship metals firm of the Aditya Birla Group, has been inducted as a new member of the International Copper Association (ICA), a significant global industry body.
Since its inception in 1958, Hindalco Industries has established itself as a key player in the production of copper and aluminium. The company supplies copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods to both domestic and international markets.
This membership marks a pivotal step for Hindalco in collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain of this essential metal, crucial for achieving the world's net-zero objectives, according to Rohit Pathak, CEO-Copper Business of Hindalco.
(With inputs from agencies.)