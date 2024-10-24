Left Menu

Hindalco Joins Global Copper Leaders: Enhancing the Industry

Hindalco Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has been elected as the latest member of the International Copper Association (ICA). This move positions Hindalco to collaborate globally in enhancing the copper industry's value chain, crucial for the transition to net zero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:00 IST
Hindalco Joins Global Copper Leaders: Enhancing the Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the flagship metals firm of the Aditya Birla Group, has been inducted as a new member of the International Copper Association (ICA), a significant global industry body.

Since its inception in 1958, Hindalco Industries has established itself as a key player in the production of copper and aluminium. The company supplies copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods to both domestic and international markets.

This membership marks a pivotal step for Hindalco in collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain of this essential metal, crucial for achieving the world's net-zero objectives, according to Rohit Pathak, CEO-Copper Business of Hindalco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024