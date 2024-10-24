Hindalco Joins Global Copper Leaders: Enhancing the Industry

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the flagship metals firm of the Aditya Birla Group, has been inducted as a new member of the International Copper Association (ICA), a significant global industry body.

Since its inception in 1958, Hindalco Industries has established itself as a key player in the production of copper and aluminium. The company supplies copper cathodes and continuous cast copper rods to both domestic and international markets.

This membership marks a pivotal step for Hindalco in collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain of this essential metal, crucial for achieving the world's net-zero objectives, according to Rohit Pathak, CEO-Copper Business of Hindalco.

