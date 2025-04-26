Leverkusen Puts Bayern's Bundesliga Triumph on Hold

Bayern Munich's anticipated Bundesliga title victory was delayed by Bayer Leverkusen's performance on Saturday. Despite a solid 3-0 triumph over Mainz, Bayern was reliant on Augsburg to defeat Leverkusen to claim the championship prematurely; however, Leverkusen's 2-0 victory postponed celebrations.

Complications arose for Bayern as top striker Harry Kane is set to miss the crucial upcoming game against Leipzig due to a fifth yellow card suspension. Notably, Bayern needs merely a draw at Leipzig to claim its 34th Bundesliga title, assuming current standings remain.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund's dramatic 3-2 win over Hoffenheim and Freiburg's critical victory against Wolfsburg reshuffled positions, intensifying the race for Champions League spots. Additionally, dynamic late goals from Shuto Machino elevated Holstein Kiel from the bottom table ranking, while Eintracht Frankfurt prepared for a key matchup against Leipzig.

