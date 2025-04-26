Heroic Sewadar Thwarts Abduction at Delhi Gurdwara

A volunteer at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao in north Delhi heroically intervened in the attempted abduction of a six-year-old girl on April 24, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Ashu Chhetri Buda, allegedly lured the child with chocolates and intended to sexually assault her, but was stopped by sewadar Deepak Dua.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child has been safely reunited with her family, and the investigation continues.

