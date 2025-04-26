Heroic Sewadar Thwarts Abduction at Delhi Gurdwara
A heroic volunteer prevented the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at Gurdwara Nanak Piao in Delhi. The accused, who lured the girl with chocolates, was apprehended and handed over to the police. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A volunteer at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao in north Delhi heroically intervened in the attempted abduction of a six-year-old girl on April 24, according to officials.
The accused, identified as Ashu Chhetri Buda, allegedly lured the child with chocolates and intended to sexually assault her, but was stopped by sewadar Deepak Dua.
An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child has been safely reunited with her family, and the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Subway Tunnel Collapse Near Seoul Spurs Rescue Efforts
Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor
Swift Rescue Ensures Safety in Surat Tower Blaze
Maharashtra Cyber's International Rescue: Busting Cyber Slavery Rackets
Thane District: 29 Children Rescued from Unauthorized Hostel Amid Abuse Allegations