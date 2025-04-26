Left Menu

Heroic Sewadar Thwarts Abduction at Delhi Gurdwara

A heroic volunteer prevented the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at Gurdwara Nanak Piao in Delhi. The accused, who lured the girl with chocolates, was apprehended and handed over to the police. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:38 IST
Heroic Sewadar Thwarts Abduction at Delhi Gurdwara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A volunteer at the Gurdwara Nanak Piao in north Delhi heroically intervened in the attempted abduction of a six-year-old girl on April 24, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Ashu Chhetri Buda, allegedly lured the child with chocolates and intended to sexually assault her, but was stopped by sewadar Deepak Dua.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child has been safely reunited with her family, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025