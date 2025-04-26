High-Stakes Negotiations: Iran and US Seek Path Forward on Nuclear Talks

Iran and the United States concluded significant negotiations in Oman over the weekend, focusing on Tehran's expanding nuclear program. The talks seek to find mutual ground for advancing towards a deal that restricts Iran's nuclear activities while easing crippling economic sanctions from the US.

The discussions, held in Muscat, Oman, lasted several hours, ending with both sides agreeing to continue talks in Europe. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi highlighted the shared aspirations and enduring commitments expressed during the negotiations. However, underlying differences on critical issues persist.

An unexpected development occurred with a blast in southern Iran, resulting in several casualties, overshadowing the diplomatic efforts. Despite tensions, both Iranian and US officials remain hopeful that a resolution can be achieved, with Iranian currency rates experiencing a slight rebound after historic lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)