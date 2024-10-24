Adani Wilmar Surges With Strong Q2 Profits and Acquisition Plans

Adani Wilmar Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, showcasing growth through increased income.

The edible oil giant, a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar, plans multiple acquisitions in the cooking oils, specialty chemicals, and FMCG sectors.

Buoyed by Rs 250 crore from its IPO, the company is conducting due diligence on several potential deals, with completion anticipated by March next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)