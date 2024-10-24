Left Menu

Adani Wilmar Surges With Strong Q2 Profits and Acquisition Plans

Adani Wilmar Ltd reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 311.02 crore, driven by higher income. The company is exploring acquisitions in cooking oils, specialty chemicals, and FMCG sectors. Despite last year's Rs 130.73 crore loss, it now focuses on growth, leveraging Rs 250 crore from its IPO.

Adani Wilmar Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, showcasing growth through increased income.

The edible oil giant, a joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar, plans multiple acquisitions in the cooking oils, specialty chemicals, and FMCG sectors.

Buoyed by Rs 250 crore from its IPO, the company is conducting due diligence on several potential deals, with completion anticipated by March next year.

