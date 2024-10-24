Tragedy in Northern Norway: Passenger Train Derailment

A passenger train derailed in northern Norway on Thursday, resulting in one fatality, according to Norwegian police. The incident was reported by broadcaster TV2.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre stated that 50 to 70 passengers were aboard, fewer than the 90 initially reported by train operator SJ based on ticket sales. The derailment involved a locomotive and several carriages, said police.

The train derailed between Bjerka and Mo i Rana as it was traveling from Trondheim to Bodoe. Live TV showed the locomotive on its side after sliding down a hillside, with several carriages also off the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)