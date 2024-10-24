Left Menu

Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Dana: Flight Operations Halted

Kolkata airport suspended operations for 15 hours due to Cyclone Dana. An initial delay was caused by a bomb threat, later identified as a hoax. 309 flights were affected, and standard safety procedures were implemented to protect against storm damage and ensure post-cyclone resumption of flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:29 IST
Kolkata Airport Braces for Cyclone Dana: Flight Operations Halted
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata airport has suspended its flight operations for a total of 15 hours, starting from Thursday evening, as a precautionary measure in response to Cyclone Dana. According to a senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official, this decision was made to ensure passenger and crew safety amidst the anticipated adverse weather.

The scheduled suspension was delayed by a non-specific bomb threat against the Kolkata airport, which was later deemed a hoax. Operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport began halting gradually, with IndiGo's Amritsar-Kolkata flight marking the latest arrival at 6.11 pm, and the last departure was Indigo's Kolkata-Guwahati flight at 7 pm.

A total of 309 flights will be impacted due to this suspension. Comprehensive precautionary measures have been undertaken, including sealing entry and exit doors, securing all aircraft and ground handling equipment, and deploying water pumps to handle potential flooding resulting from the cyclone, scheduled to make landfall on Friday with wind speeds reaching up to 120 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

