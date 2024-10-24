Rachel Reeves's Revolutionary Debt Rule Overhaul

In a bold move, British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced she will alter the calculation of public debt in next week's budget, aiming to facilitate more borrowing for strategic investment. This update was shared during a media briefing at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

Reeves stated her intent to see debt decline as a proportion of the economy throughout this parliamentary term. However, she plans to change the investment rule to free up funds for projects promising long-term returns. Despite this change, she remains cautious about fully utilizing the new fiscal space.

The strategy involves potentially shifting from public sector net debt to net financial liabilities, taking into account offset factors like student loans, though details remain unconfirmed. Market responses have been mixed, with former finance minister Jeremy Hunt expressing concern over market perceptions and potential interest rate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)