Rachel Reeves's Revolutionary Debt Rule Overhaul

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to change how public debt is measured in the upcoming budget to enable increased investment borrowing. While she promises debt reduction, Reeves declines to reveal the new measurement but emphasizes borrowing strictly for long-term investment rather than day-to-day spending.

Updated: 24-10-2024 21:07 IST
In a bold move, British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced she will alter the calculation of public debt in next week's budget, aiming to facilitate more borrowing for strategic investment. This update was shared during a media briefing at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.

Reeves stated her intent to see debt decline as a proportion of the economy throughout this parliamentary term. However, she plans to change the investment rule to free up funds for projects promising long-term returns. Despite this change, she remains cautious about fully utilizing the new fiscal space.

The strategy involves potentially shifting from public sector net debt to net financial liabilities, taking into account offset factors like student loans, though details remain unconfirmed. Market responses have been mixed, with former finance minister Jeremy Hunt expressing concern over market perceptions and potential interest rate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

