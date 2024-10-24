Rachel Reeves's Revolutionary Debt Rule Overhaul
British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to change how public debt is measured in the upcoming budget to enable increased investment borrowing. While she promises debt reduction, Reeves declines to reveal the new measurement but emphasizes borrowing strictly for long-term investment rather than day-to-day spending.
In a bold move, British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced she will alter the calculation of public debt in next week's budget, aiming to facilitate more borrowing for strategic investment. This update was shared during a media briefing at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington.
Reeves stated her intent to see debt decline as a proportion of the economy throughout this parliamentary term. However, she plans to change the investment rule to free up funds for projects promising long-term returns. Despite this change, she remains cautious about fully utilizing the new fiscal space.
The strategy involves potentially shifting from public sector net debt to net financial liabilities, taking into account offset factors like student loans, though details remain unconfirmed. Market responses have been mixed, with former finance minister Jeremy Hunt expressing concern over market perceptions and potential interest rate impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rachel Reeves
- debt
- investment
- borrowing
- budget
- public sector
- economy
- finance minister
- IMF
- World Bank
ALSO READ
Modi's Decade: Transforming Fragile Economy to Global Powerhouse
Portugal's Budget Bill: A Dance Between Surplus and Concessions
Iraq's Wheat Surplus Sparks Economic Debate Amid Climate and Budget Challenges
Portugal's Bold Budget: Balancing Tax Cuts and Economic Growth
Mexico Aims to Slash Budget Deficit Under President Sheinbaum