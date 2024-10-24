Crack on Track: Quick Fix Saves the Day
A crack in a railway track near Minjur, north Chennai, caused a brief disruption in services. Spotted on Thursday, the issue led to delays for approximately 30-40 minutes before railway staff swiftly repaired it. The official stated that such cracks are usual due to weather changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A crack was identified in a railway track close to Minjur in north Chennai on Thursday, resulting in a temporary halt to train services, according to an official statement. Services were delayed for around 30 to 40 minutes before restoration efforts successfully rectified the issue.
The disruption was attributed to a crack typically caused by environmental factors, including variations in weather conditions, the official mentioned.
Railway teams acted promptly to close the gap, ensuring minimal delay and a quick return to normal service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
False Alarm Delays Purushotam Express Amid Bomb Hoax
Wayanad Awaits: Central Aid Delay Sparks Kerala High Court's Displeasure
Crackdown on Hizb-ut-Tahrir: Chennai's Key Accused Arrested
Chennaiyin FC U-12 Squad to Face Global Giants at Norwich City Mina Cup
SEBI Delays Direct Securities Payouts Implementation to November 11 for Seamless Transition