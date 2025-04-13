Left Menu

India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence

India's coal import decreased by 1.4% to 240.77 million tonnes during April-February FY'25 compared to the previous year. The decline aligns with high stockpiles affecting demand for imported coal. The country's total coal output rose, reflecting a commitment to energy security and industrial growth.

India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence
India's coal imports have seen a slight decline of 1.4% in the April-February period of the fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year, totaling 240.77 million tonnes. This reduction comes amidst high stockpiles, decreasing the demand for imported coal, especially non-coking coal which saw a drop from 160.6 million tonnes to 152.3 million tonnes.

According to data from mjunction services, February 2025's imports also decreased by 15.3% month-on-month, reaching 18.10 million tonnes compared to 21.64 million tonnes in February 2024. The contraction in coal import volumes aligns with market predictions as domestic stockpiles diminish the need for foreign coal supply.

Meanwhile, India's domestic coal production has risen significantly, with the cumulative output reaching 928.95 million tonnes in April-February FY'25, up from 878.55 million tonnes in the previous year. The coal ministry attributes this growth to improved infrastructure and operational efficiencies, further solidifying India's push towards energy security and sustainable industrial growth.

