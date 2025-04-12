Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

In a milestone for South Island transportation, the SH1/76 Christchurch Southern Motorway will officially become the first motorway in the region to have a 110km/h speed limit, effective Sunday, 13 April. The announcement was made by Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Minister for the South Island and Associate Transport Minister James Meager, marking a significant shift in how the government approaches road transport efficiency, economic productivity, and public safety.

A First for the South Island

The new limit will apply to a 17.7-kilometre stretch of the motorway—from just east of the Curletts Road interchange in Addington to just west of the Weedons Road interchange in Rolleston. Up to 38,000 vehicles use this corridor daily, and the increased limit aims to make commuting faster while maintaining a high level of safety for motorists.

“This is a South Island first,” said Chris Bishop. “We’re committed to improving travel times, boosting economic productivity, and delivering better value to the regions. This section of SH1/76 was built to the highest safety standards, and now we’re making full use of it.”

Public Support for Higher Speed Limit

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) conducted a public consultation on the proposed speed increase in late 2023. Of the nearly 4,000 submissions received, approximately 68% supported the change, with many voicing strong enthusiasm for the higher limit. The widespread support gave the green light for NZTA to move forward.

“This decision is backed by thousands of everyday road users,” Bishop said. “Kiwis have had their say, and now we’re getting on with the job.”

Highway Built for Safety

Originally launched by the previous National Government as a “Road of National Significance” (RoNS), the Christchurch Southern Motorway was constructed with modern safety features that exceed those of many other state highways. These include:

Two lanes in each direction

Flexible median barriers separating opposing traffic

Smooth road alignment and clear forward visibility

These design elements help significantly reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes. Safety assessments conducted by NZTA confirmed that the route is suitable for the higher speed limit.

Part of a Broader Vision for Canterbury Roads

The increased speed limit is just one component of the Government’s broader transport infrastructure strategy, particularly in Canterbury.

James Meager, Minister for the South Island, emphasized the importance of long-term planning and the role of key state highway upgrades. “This is not just about today’s change—it’s about building a safer, faster, and more connected Canterbury,” he said.

Projects underway or in planning stages include:

SH1 Belfast to Pegasus and Woodend Bypass

SH76 Brougham Street Upgrades

SH75 Halswell Road Improvements

SH1 Rolleston Access Improvements

Second Ashburton Bridge construction

These projects aim to relieve congestion, improve freight movement, and future-proof transport links across the region.

Looking to the Future: Strategic Transport Studies

In addition to the projects already in motion, NZTA is set to launch a comprehensive study of the SH1, SH76, and SH74 corridor between Lyttelton Port and Timaru Port. This study, expected to begin toward the end of the current 2024–2027 National Land Transport Programme period, will assess:

Future capacity needs

Bridge replacements

Rail integration potential

Resilience and climate readiness

Possible four-laning of key stretches

“This corridor is critical not just for Christchurch but for the entire South Island economy,” Meager said. “We’re taking a long-term view to ensure this network meets future freight and commuter demand.”

Rolleston and Brougham Upgrades to Complement Speed Change

The 110km/h zone ends at both ends with major infrastructure projects. To the south, the Rolleston Access Improvements project will improve entry and exit from one of the fastest-growing areas in New Zealand. To the east, upgrades to Brougham Street will enhance the link to central Christchurch and the Lyttelton Port.

Together, these upgrades are expected to create a more fluid and safer experience for drivers, especially freight vehicles moving through the South Island’s largest urban area.

As of Sunday, drivers can legally travel at 110km/h between Addington and Rolleston on the Christchurch Southern Motorway. The change symbolizes a broader shift in New Zealand’s transportation priorities—balancing safety with economic development and forward-thinking infrastructure planning.