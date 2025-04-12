Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

In a landmark high-level mission that underscored Sweden’s enduring commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visited Nigeria alongside Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure, Mr. Andreas Carlsson, and a prominent delegation of Swedish business leaders, media, and innovation stakeholders. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce Sweden’s longstanding collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria.

HRH Crown Princess Victoria, serving in her official capacity as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, utilized this opportunity to spotlight joint efforts between Sweden and UNDP in supporting Nigeria’s climate resilience, inclusive innovation, and green economic transition. Her engagements during the multi-day visit showcased how development cooperation and private sector innovation can work hand in hand to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

Sweden has consistently played a leading role as a development partner with UNDP globally and in Nigeria, particularly in areas such as climate action, sustainable trade, innovation ecosystems, and inclusive economic growth. This visit highlighted the strength of the tripartite relationship between Sweden, Nigeria, and UNDP, emphasizing shared values of equity, sustainability, and multilateral collaboration.

“Sweden remains a deeply committed partner to Nigeria through UNDP,” said Mr. Andreas Carlsson during the mission. “Our shared goals are to build a resilient, inclusive economy, champion sustainable trade, and foster climate innovation that creates opportunities for all.”

High-Level UNDP Session Showcases Strategic Collaboration

A central moment of the mission was a dedicated high-level session hosted by UNDP Nigeria in Abuja. The event provided a dynamic platform to celebrate and deepen the strategic collaboration between Sweden and UNDP in Nigeria, focusing on expanding green finance, accelerating sustainable innovation, and unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s vast blue economy.

Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Africa, welcomed the Swedish delegation, noting Sweden’s unique role in enabling transformational change in Nigeria. “Sweden’s flexible, core support enables us to respond innovatively and effectively to Nigeria’s development priorities,” she remarked. “This visit reaffirms our strong partnership and the path forward—rooted in climate-smart growth and inclusive solutions.”

Ms. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Nigeria Resident Representative, echoed this sentiment: “HRH Crown Princess Victoria’s visit, along with Swedish government and private sector leaders, reflects the strength of our joint ambition to drive inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and youth-led innovation in Nigeria.”

Visits to Local Climate Initiatives and Innovation Hubs

The Crown Princess’s visit extended beyond policy rooms to the frontlines of climate action. On Tamaro Island, a mangrove-rich and climate-affected coastal community, HRH witnessed local climate adaptation efforts and engaged with residents working to restore degraded ecosystems and protect biodiversity. These grassroots efforts highlight the importance of community-led solutions in building climate resilience.

In Lagos, HRH visited the timbuktoo Fintech Hub, an ambitious UNDP flagship initiative that supports tech-driven entrepreneurship. There, she interacted with young Nigerian innovators developing climate-tech solutions in renewable energy, digital sustainability, and circular economy models. She participated in strategic roundtable discussions focused on green finance, where public-private partnerships and foreign investments were explored as tools to scale innovation and drive Nigeria’s green transition.

Sweden and UNDP: Scaling Innovation and Supporting Nigeria’s Blue Economy

Nigeria’s coastal and marine ecosystems hold enormous potential for sustainable economic transformation. As the commercial engine of West Africa, Lagos is well-positioned to spearhead blue economy initiatives—including eco-friendly maritime trade, renewable ocean energy, and sustainable fisheries.

Sweden’s partnership with UNDP in Nigeria has prioritized blue economy development, supporting efforts to protect marine biodiversity, promote eco-tourism, and empower coastal communities with climate-smart livelihoods. Through its diplomatic, technical, and financial backing, Sweden is helping to lay the foundation for Nigeria’s green and blue economic future.

Fostering Youth-Led Innovation and Sustainable Trade

Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population is driving a wave of innovation, especially in climate-tech and digital sustainability. With one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems in Africa, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to benefit from partnerships with countries like Sweden, which boasts world-class innovation models and sustainability expertise.

UNDP’s Innovation Centre in Nigeria acts as a launchpad for scalable, inclusive innovation—bridging Swedish innovation ecosystems with Nigerian entrepreneurial talent. Sweden’s support for this platform is instrumental in fostering cross-border collaboration that nurtures impact-driven startups and sustainable business models.

Looking Ahead: A Renewed Commitment to People and Planet

As the mission concluded, Crown Princess Victoria’s engagements reaffirmed Sweden’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development. Her visit symbolized a powerful convergence of diplomacy, innovation, and environmental advocacy—pointing toward a future where nations collaborate to deliver solutions that are both equitable and enduring.

“This visit is a pivotal moment for all of us,” said Ms. Attafuah. “It shines a spotlight on the immense potential of partnerships to transform lives, protect our planet, and uplift communities. With Sweden as a strategic ally, UNDP will continue to champion innovation, green growth, and inclusive prosperity for Nigeria and beyond.”

Sweden’s mission to Nigeria—with its focus on climate action, innovation, and sustainable trade—marks a significant step forward in advancing shared global goals. As Nigeria continues to forge a sustainable and inclusive development path, the enduring partnership with Sweden and UNDP remains a beacon of hope, resilience, and opportunity.