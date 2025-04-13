India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation

In a sweeping move, the Indian government announced plans to commit Rs 10 lakh crore within the next two years to significantly upgrade the country's national highways, according to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A particular focus will be the Northeast, aiming to elevate its roads to rival those in the United States. "Our goal is to revamp infrastructure to meet global standards," Gadkari told PTI. The forthcoming 784 highway projects, costing an estimated Rs 3,73,484 crore, highlight this aim. These projects involve key organizations such as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the NHAI, and the NHIDCL.

Moreover, the Centre is piloting a mass rapid transport project in Nagpur. This initiative features a 135-seater bus using non-polluting energy, potentially setting a precedent for similar projects nationwide, including the Delhi-Jaipur corridor.

