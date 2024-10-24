Market Movement: FTSE Gains Amid Positive Earnings and Economic Data

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index made modest gains on Thursday as strong corporate earnings and encouraging economic data fuelled expectations for further interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.13%, with Unilever and Barclays among the top performers. Unilever shares rose 2.9% after surpassing third-quarter sales estimates, while Barclays saw a 4.1% rise following an 18% profit increase.

Meanwhile, finance minister Rachel Reeves is anticipated to modify the public debt measure in the upcoming budget to facilitate more borrowing for investment, as the Bank of England hints at a 25-basis point rate reduction.

