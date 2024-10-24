KEXIM Eyes Collaboration with Andhra Pradesh for Infrastructure Growth

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) has signaled a keen interest in partnering with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to advance infrastructure projects in the region.

On Thursday, representatives from KEXIM met with state officials at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat to explore potential collaborations.

S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of the Infrastructure and Investment Department, provided the Korean delegation an overview of the ongoing infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting primarily focused on evaluating the activities of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) within the state and exploring future collaborations in the maritime sector.

KEXIM expressed interest in projects related to shipbuilding and repair, port development, green ports, logistics, smart ports, and cluster development.

Both parties assessed the current status and potential growth in the maritime sector of Andhra Pradesh while planning further studies to enhance collaborative efforts. The discussions also covered strategies to attract private investment to the state and the incentives necessary to facilitate such investment.

KEXIM extended an invitation to the Andhra Pradesh government to attend the forthcoming 29th EDCF Workshop Program, which would provide invaluable insights into Korea's expertise in these critical sectors.

Notable attendees included Real Time Governance Society CEO K Dinesh Kumar, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Kim Chang-nyun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Choi Jeong-Hoon, Director General of EDCF Operations Department, and other representatives from Korea. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)