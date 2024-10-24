Tragedy Strikes as Helicopter Crashes on Route to Nigerian Oil Facility
A helicopter heading to an offshore oil facility crashed in Nigeria, killing at least three people. The aircraft, operated by East Winds Aviation, lost contact en route to the FPSO Antan facility. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts involving military and low-flying aircraft.
At least three individuals have tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash en route to an offshore oil production facility in Nigeria, according to a statement by the state-owned oil firm NNPC.
The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, was carrying a total of eight people - six passengers and two crew members - when it lost contact during its flight from Port Harcourt to the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Antan oil facility.
As investigations into the cause of the crash commence, aviation authorities have mounted a robust search and rescue operation, deploying military forces and low-flying aircraft to the accident site near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean. The emergency response includes efforts to manually pinpoint the location of the crash, as no emergency locator transmitter signal was received.
(With inputs from agencies.)