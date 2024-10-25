Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Transfer of Airport Stakes: A Bold Move Amidst Western Asset Seizures

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the transfer of Fraport's 25% stake in St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport to an undisclosed party. This move follows the pattern of seizing Western assets since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The airport is now under the temporary control of a Russian holding company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:14 IST
Putin's Strategic Transfer of Airport Stakes: A Bold Move Amidst Western Asset Seizures

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the transfer of a substantial 25% stake in St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, previously held by German airport operator Fraport, to an unidentified party. This decision, revealed in a decree on Friday, aligns with the Kremlin's recent pattern of taking control over Western assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The move highlights Russia's strategic efforts to consolidate assets within its borders. Notably, similar actions have been taken with other Western companies, such as Danish brewer Carlsberg and French yoghurt maker Danone, where Russian management teams have been installed as replacements.

Pulkovo Airport is now under the temporary management of a newly formed Russian holding company. This change, effective from December 2023, shifts control away from previous investors from Germany, Qatar, and various Gulf states. Fraport, in response, had previously noted that its involvement had been put on hold since the onset of the Russian conflict. The company, however, refrained from commenting on the recent decree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024