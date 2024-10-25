Honda Expands Fuel Pump Recall: Over 92,000 Vehicles Affected
Honda Cars India is recalling an additional 2,204 vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps, bringing the total to 92,672 affected cars. The recall covers various models, and affected owners will be contacted. Replacement is free and begins November 5, 2024, at dealerships nationwide.
Honda Cars India has announced the recall of an extra 2,204 vehicles to address issues with faulty fuel pumps, raising the total number of affected vehicles to 92,672. This ongoing recall campaign targets several models that may have defective fuel pump impellers.
The defective parts may lead to engine malfunctions, including failure to start or unexpected shutdowns. The company revealed that these replacements will incur no cost to vehicle owners and will commence from November 5, 2024, at Honda dealerships across India.
Models included in the latest recall encompass popular names such as Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, and WR-V. Honda stated they are reaching out to owners individually to inform them of the necessary replacement.
