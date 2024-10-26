Amit Shah to Unveil State-of-the-Art Petrapole Passenger Terminal at India-Bangladesh Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate a newly built passenger terminal and cargo gate at the Petrapole land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. This development marks a significant advancement in India-Bangladesh trade and passenger movement infrastructure.

Petrapole is South Asia's largest land port and plays a crucial role in facilitating commerce between the two nations, handling nearly 70% of the land-based trade. The new passenger terminal is poised to enhance travel experiences with its modern amenities and robust construction.

Amit Shah's involvement underscores the importance of this project, which not only promises to streamline cross-border trade but also enhances bilateral relations. The inauguration of Maitri Dwar, a joint cargo gate, is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of goods movement across the border.

