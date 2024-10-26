Left Menu

Amit Shah to Unveil State-of-the-Art Petrapole Passenger Terminal at India-Bangladesh Border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a new passenger terminal and cargo gate at the Petrapole land border crossing, enhancing trade and passenger movement between India and Bangladesh. The terminal boasts modern facilities and technologies for safe and efficient travel, strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:16 IST
Amit Shah to Unveil State-of-the-Art Petrapole Passenger Terminal at India-Bangladesh Border
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate a newly built passenger terminal and cargo gate at the Petrapole land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. This development marks a significant advancement in India-Bangladesh trade and passenger movement infrastructure.

Petrapole is South Asia's largest land port and plays a crucial role in facilitating commerce between the two nations, handling nearly 70% of the land-based trade. The new passenger terminal is poised to enhance travel experiences with its modern amenities and robust construction.

Amit Shah's involvement underscores the importance of this project, which not only promises to streamline cross-border trade but also enhances bilateral relations. The inauguration of Maitri Dwar, a joint cargo gate, is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of goods movement across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024