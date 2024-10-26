Left Menu

India Eases Bicycle Import Rules to Enhance Quality and Innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade amended the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices Order to simplify business operations and boost quality. The amendments allow importing reflectors for research and exports, aiming to foster innovation while maintaining high standards under India’s Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 16:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has revised the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2020, to streamline business operations and elevate product standards, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Saturday.

The amendments provide significant exemptions for research and export imports, effective October 17, 2024. Indian manufacturers can now import up to 200 bicycle reflectors for research and import reflectors for export production under certain conditions, emphasizing innovation within quality frameworks.

This move aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, promoting quality manufacturing since 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Zero Defect - Zero Effect' manufacturing ethos drives this quality-centric strategy, which integrates 81 Quality Control Orders covering over 330 products under the Bureau of Indian Standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

