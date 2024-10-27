Left Menu

Train Turmoil: A Diwali Rush Gone Awry at Bandra Terminus

Chaos erupted at Bandra Terminus as passengers attempted to board a moving train for Diwali, causing injuries and chaos captured on social media. The early morning rush for seats on the unreserved 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express led to nine injuries, underscoring the festival rush challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Early morning bedlam ensued at Bandra Terminus as passengers clamored to catch the unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express amidst the festive bustle. The incident left nine individuals injured as they attempted to find seats before the scheduled 5:10 am departure to celebrate Diwali and Chhath.

Videos capturing the turmoil surfaced online, depicting passengers in distress, some bloodied from attempting to board the moving train. In response, local authorities scrambled to provide assistance, with Railway Protection Force personnel seen aiding the injured, highlighting the perilous nature of such travel during festival season.

Civic authorities confirmed the injuries of nine passengers, two of whom were in critical condition. While Western Railway announced special train services, the chaos at Bandra underscores the unyielding rush of festival travel from Mumbai to destinations predominantly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

