Train Turmoil: A Diwali Rush Gone Awry at Bandra Terminus

Early morning bedlam ensued at Bandra Terminus as passengers clamored to catch the unreserved Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express amidst the festive bustle. The incident left nine individuals injured as they attempted to find seats before the scheduled 5:10 am departure to celebrate Diwali and Chhath.

Videos capturing the turmoil surfaced online, depicting passengers in distress, some bloodied from attempting to board the moving train. In response, local authorities scrambled to provide assistance, with Railway Protection Force personnel seen aiding the injured, highlighting the perilous nature of such travel during festival season.

Civic authorities confirmed the injuries of nine passengers, two of whom were in critical condition. While Western Railway announced special train services, the chaos at Bandra underscores the unyielding rush of festival travel from Mumbai to destinations predominantly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)