Punjab Bolsters Border Security with 5,500 New Recruits

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the recruitment of 5,500 home guards to enhance security along the International Border. This initiative aims to strengthen the second line of defence in Punjab's seven border districts, aiming to intercept threats that bypass BSF control.

In a decisive move to bolster border security, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned the recruitment of 5,500 home guards following the deadly Pahalgam attack. The move aims to fortify the state's defences along the International Border.

Mann's initiative focuses on deploying these jawans in Punjab's seven border districts. This deployment forms part of a strategic second line of defence meant to capture any threats that slip past the Border Security Force (BSF).

Furthermore, Mann underscored the need for federal assistance to enhance the efficacy of this initiative and ensure its success in safeguarding the state's border security.

