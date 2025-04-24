Kyiv Under Siege: Defense Takes Center Stage
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has experienced a devastating overnight attack by Russian missiles and drones, resulting in significant casualties. Central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasizes defense as Ukraine's main priority, while Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko reveals efforts to enhance the country's weapon production capabilities during a global finance conference.
- Country:
- United States
Overnight, Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv faced a vicious assault as Russian missiles and drones resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries exceeding 70 victims. Governor of Ukraine's central bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, stressed the urgent need to prioritize defense as a national imperative.
Speaking during a panel at the IMF World Bank meeting in Washington, Pyshnyi underscored that the harrowing attack underscores the critical necessity for bolstering Ukraine's defense infrastructure. Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko hinted at strategic plans to increase Ukraine's weapons production capacity, which currently stands at only 30% of potential output.
Marchenko emphasized that these security measures are imperative for Ukraine's broader reconstruction efforts, indicating a unified national vision amid ongoing conflict. The sentiment among Ukrainian officials clearly aligns towards strengthening defense capabilities as an essential step in ensuring national security and future prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- defense
- Andriy Pyshnyi
- Serhii Marchenko
- Russia
- attack
- IMF
- World Bank
- missiles
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South
Unrest in Imphal: Protesters Demand Justice for Attack on Orphanage
Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars
Russia Extends Invitation to PM Modi for Victory Day Parade
Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Chargesheet Filed