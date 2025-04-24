Overnight, Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv faced a vicious assault as Russian missiles and drones resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries exceeding 70 victims. Governor of Ukraine's central bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, stressed the urgent need to prioritize defense as a national imperative.

Speaking during a panel at the IMF World Bank meeting in Washington, Pyshnyi underscored that the harrowing attack underscores the critical necessity for bolstering Ukraine's defense infrastructure. Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko hinted at strategic plans to increase Ukraine's weapons production capacity, which currently stands at only 30% of potential output.

Marchenko emphasized that these security measures are imperative for Ukraine's broader reconstruction efforts, indicating a unified national vision amid ongoing conflict. The sentiment among Ukrainian officials clearly aligns towards strengthening defense capabilities as an essential step in ensuring national security and future prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)