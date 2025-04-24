Left Menu

Tense Cross-Border Incident: BSF Jawan Detained in Pakistan

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Constable PK Sahu, accidentally crossed the Punjab border and was detained by Pakistan Rangers. Efforts are ongoing between the two forces for his release. The incident adds tension amid India’s measures against Pakistan following recent terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border, escalating existing tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to officials, Constable PK Sahu, part of the 182nd battalion, was captured across the Ferozepur border while seeking shade. He wore his uniform and carried his service rifle at the time.

Negotiations are underway between the two forces to arrange his release amidst rising tensions from a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, with India accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

