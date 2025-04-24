Tense Cross-Border Incident: BSF Jawan Detained in Pakistan

A Border Security Force jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border, escalating existing tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to officials, Constable PK Sahu, part of the 182nd battalion, was captured across the Ferozepur border while seeking shade. He wore his uniform and carried his service rifle at the time.

Negotiations are underway between the two forces to arrange his release amidst rising tensions from a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, with India accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

