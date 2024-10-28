Left Menu

Addble Solutions Makes E-commerce Inclusive by Dropping Commissions

Imphal's Addble Solutions announced it will waive commissions for marginalised social sector sellers on its digital commerce platform for two years. This initiative aims to empower artisans, weavers, and micro-entrepreneurs by encouraging the use of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering a more equitable e-commerce landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Imphal-based digital commerce platform Addble Solutions Pvt Ltd announced on Monday an initiative to support marginalised social sector sellers by waiving commission fees for two years. This bold move aims to empower diverse sellers, including artisans, weavers, and farmers, helping them harness the potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Founder Yaikhomba Ningthemcha expressed the company's commitment to a more democratic e-commerce environment, stating that by eliminating commission fees, Addble not only promotes these sellers' livelihoods but also fosters broader ONDC adoption. The initiative is set to create a ripple effect in the Indian digital marketplace, making it more accessible and inclusive.

The two-year commission-free policy is expected to significantly impact the financial well-being of many sellers this Diwali, reaffirming Addble's role as a socially responsible leader in digital commerce. Based in Imphal West, Addble Solutions specializes in providing cloud-based digital commerce platforms, managing various sales and inventory verticals for businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

