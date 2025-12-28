China's Military Purge: High-Ranking Officials Expelled in Anti-Corruption Drive

In a significant move against corruption, China's National People's Congress has expelled three top military officials: Wang Renhua, Zhang Hongbing, and Wang Peng. This decision, announced by the standing committee, marks a key escalation in President Xi Jinping's ongoing campaign to rid the military of corruption.

The ousted officials, previously members of the Central Military Commission, have been notably missing from major public events, fueling speculation about their fate. Their absence was confirmed by the recent announcement, aligning with the intensified scrutiny under Xi Jinping's leadership.

The broader anti-corruption campaign has seen dozens of senior officers removed from the People's Liberation Army. The latest expulsions underscore the Chinese leadership's commitment to reforming its military amidst internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)