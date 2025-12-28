TMC Criticizes Election Commission's Handling of 'Unmapped' Electors

In a recent outcry, the Trinamool Congress has criticized the Election Commission for compelling elderly, ailing, and disabled citizens to travel distances for verification hearings rather than conducting these visits at their homes. This process has been labeled as 'inhuman' by senior TMC officials.

The hearings, which began on December 27, have drawn significant backlash after reports revealed that the EC has not clarified the criteria for listing people as 'unmapped.' These individuals are reported to face considerable hardships in reaching the hearing camps.

TMC representatives, including MP Partha Bhowmik, have reiterated their demand for the EC to revise its process and publish detailed justification for categorizing voters as 'unmapped.' Moreover, the TMC calls for the hearings to be conducted at the residences of those over 85 years of age.

