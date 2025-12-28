Joint Forces Clamp Down on Bengaluru Drug Operations

The recent cooperative operation between the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Karnataka police has exposed mephedrone manufacturing units in Bengaluru. This bust marks a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against drug use in India.

Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified the situation, disputing claims about the seizure's value and the number of busted units. He confirmed that chemicals seized are worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore, not Rs 55.88 crore as initially reported.

This successful operation highlights the importance of collaborative efforts between different state forces to combat drug-related activities effectively. Authorities continue to intensify anti-drug campaigns to prevent an influx during the New Year period.