Left Menu

Rolls-Royce Aims to Make India Its Third Global Home

Rolls-Royce is planning a significant investment in India to establish it as its third 'home market' outside the UK. The company aims to develop next-gen aero engines for India's AMCA program and contribute to electric propulsion solutions for the Indian Navy, aligning with India's defense priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:05 IST
Rolls-Royce Aims to Make India Its Third Global Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rolls-Royce, the British aerospace giant, announced plans to elevate India as its third 'home market' outside the UK, after the US and Germany. The company is eyeing substantial investments in India to harness opportunities in aero engines, naval propulsion, and advanced engineering.

Executive Vice President of Rolls-Royce India, Sashi Mukundan, revealed plans for a next-generation aero engine to power New Delhi's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The company is also poised to support the Indian Navy's electric propulsion needs, reflecting India's defense emphasis.

Mukundan underlined the strategic importance of India, citing its policy clarity and growing industrial ecosystem. Rolls-Royce is set to formalize partnerships with Indian public sector undertakings to co-manufacture engines, boosting indigenous capabilities in defense and civilian aviation sectors.

TRENDING

1
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India
2
SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Te...

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Drive: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Drive: Ukraine's Quest for Peace

 Ukraine
4
Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initiative in Poonch

Strengthening Intelligence to Combat Narcotics and Terror: A Policing Initia...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025