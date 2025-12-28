Rolls-Royce Aims to Make India Its Third Global Home

Rolls-Royce, the British aerospace giant, announced plans to elevate India as its third 'home market' outside the UK, after the US and Germany. The company is eyeing substantial investments in India to harness opportunities in aero engines, naval propulsion, and advanced engineering.

Executive Vice President of Rolls-Royce India, Sashi Mukundan, revealed plans for a next-generation aero engine to power New Delhi's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The company is also poised to support the Indian Navy's electric propulsion needs, reflecting India's defense emphasis.

Mukundan underlined the strategic importance of India, citing its policy clarity and growing industrial ecosystem. Rolls-Royce is set to formalize partnerships with Indian public sector undertakings to co-manufacture engines, boosting indigenous capabilities in defense and civilian aviation sectors.